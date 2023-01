There is an appeal for people in Tralee to donate blood this week.

Currently supply in some blood groups is critically low, having fallen to just three days’ supply, according to the Irish Blood Transfusion Service.

Normally the service tries to have seven days stock at all times.

Advertisement

A blood donation clinic will be in The Brandon Hotel Tralee from today until Thursday.

Clinics are by appointment only; to make appointment call 1800 713 137.