Bishop of Kerry apologises after priest condemns same sex relationships

The Catholic Bishop of Kerry has apologised for comments made by a priest concerning same sex relationships, contraception and transgender rights.

Bishop Ray Browne issued the apology following comments made by Fr Seán Sheehy at Mass in Listowel over the weekend.

Fr Sheehy is not a serving priest in Listowel parish; he was covering for the parish priest who is on a pilgrimage.

Advertisement

While speaking to the congregation in Listowel, Fr Seán Sheehy referenced what he described as the lunacy of transgenderism, the sinfulness of sex between two men or two women and what he said were the horrible actions of the HSE for handing out condoms to teenagers, claiming this promotes promiscuity.

Fr Sheehy told Mass-goers that no one talks about sin anymore, but it’s rampant.

Bishop Ray Browne says he’s aware of the deep upset and hurt caused by the content of the homilies delivered over the weekend.

Advertisement

The Bishop of Kerry apologised to all who were offended, adding the views expressed don’t represent the Christian position.

Del O'Sullivan walked out of Mass on Sunday morning; she says more than 20 worshippers did this.

She wants Bishop Browne to ask Fr Sheehy to apologise:

Advertisement

Danny Russell from Listowel is a practising Catholic who's gay; he says he's thankful that Fr Sheehy's views are in the minority:

Advertisement

Some Radio Kerry listeners expressed their support for Fr Sheehy saying his position reflected Christian teaching on sexuality.

Bishop Ray Browne's full statement can be seen here.