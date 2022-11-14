Advertisement
Bird strike at Tralee substation caused major power outage

Nov 14, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Bird strike at Tralee substation caused major power outage
A bird strike at a substation caused a major power outage in Tralee this morning.

The fault occurred at Ballyrickard at 10.15am, and resulted in over 7,500 (7,549) homes and businesses in the town being without electricity.

There had been reports of a loud bang at the time of the outage.

ESB Networks says the fault was caused by a bird strike at the Ballyrickard substation.

Its crews mobilised quickly and had power restored to all customers by 12 noon.

ESB Networks has apologised for the disruption to family and commercial life.

