Below 59% NCT pass rate for Kerry, as average wait time stands at 6 months

There was a pass rate of just under 59% for full NCT tests carried out in Kerry last year.

Statistics by the National Car Test Service show that just under 70,000 tests were carried out in the county in 2022.

Meanwhile, the average waiting time for an NCT test in the Kingdom, is 6 months.

There was a Lane Retest pass rate of over 90% and over 6,500 Non-Lane ReTest were successful, a 99.59% pass rate.

In Tralee, there was over 36,600 (36,670) tests in total conducted. More than 25,000 (25,096) vehicles passed, over 10,000 (10,177) were marked failed major, while more than 1,300 (1397) were deemed dangerous fails.

Over 28,000 (28,126) NCT tests were carried out in Killarney, with a pass rate of just under 60%.

There were 4,850 inspections conducted in Cahersiveen, with a full test pass rate of just below 52%.

Meanwhile, in Abbeyfeale over 60% of vehicles passed the full test, from over 23,000 (23118) conducted, while in Macroom more than 55% passed the inspection, from more than 23,000 (23,284) tests.

Motorists in Kerry are currently waiting on average 6 months for an NCT test, the next available date offered online in both Killarney and Cahersiveen is June 6th, while June 7th is the next date available in Tralee.

Meanwhile, the 21st of June is the next available inspection date in Macroom, while June 26th is the next availability online for Abbeyfeale.

A full breakdown of the figures can be found here