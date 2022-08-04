Advertisement
Beach clean-up at Brandon Bay beach this afternoon

Aug 4, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Volunteers are being sought to take part in a beach clean-up at Brandon Bay Run Beach at the Maherees this afternoon.

The event is being organised by Nivea Ireland, in partnership with Martha Farrell of Munster Technological University.

Volunteers will be given a Nivea high vis vest, goodie bags and refreshments.

As part of its sustainability agenda, Nivea Ireland has also donated funds towards the purchase of fencing  for dune conservation in the area.

Anyone willing to take part, is asked to gather at the beach at 2pm and the clean-up is expected to take about an hour and a half.

