Banna Beach Hotel and Ballymullen Barracks used to house Ukrainian refugees

The Banna Beach Hotel and Ballymullen Barracks are now both being used to house Ukrainian refugees.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, has confirmed to Radio Kerry News that it has contracted the hotel as part of the response to the arrival of Ukrainian refugees.

In a statement, the department also confirmed that Kerry County Council has contracted the Ballymullen barracks in Tralee as part of the same response.

The department says it is contracting temporary hotel accommodation across the country in order to accommodate people fleeing war in Ukraine as the need arises.

The statement says there is no expectation that arrivals from Ukraine will abate in the autumn, and the outlook for the availability of suitable accommodation is extremely challenging.

Ireland has welcomed about 50,000 people from Ukraine since February, with more than 38,000 seeking accommodation from the state.

The Department says while it can confirm the use of Banna Beach Hotel and Ballymullen Barracks to house Ukrainians, it cannot give details due to the commercially sensitive nature of the information.