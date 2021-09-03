Advertisement
Bank of Ireland called to reverse decision to remove ATMs when branches close

Sep 3, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Bank of Ireland is being called on to reverse its decision to remove ATMs at local branches that are to close in the coming weeks.

Branches in Castleisland, Killorglin, the one located at the Munster Technological University in Tralee and the Abbeyfeale branch are to close; the Abbefeale branch will be closed by October 8th.

The ATMs at these branches are the last that allow customers lodge cash and cheques.

Knocknagoshel businessman Kieran McAuliffe says it's another reduction of services for rural customers.

Mr McAuliffe says people in Knocknagoshel will now have to travel to Listowel for Bank of Ireland services:

