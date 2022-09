A Ballybunion man was named the Ryle Menswear Best Dressed Man at Listowel Races yesterday.

James Brosnan wore a forest green tweed suit with yellow tie and Chelsea boots, and won a customised, bespoke suit from Ryle Menswear valued at €1,000.

Today the McElligott’s Kia Best Dressed Lady 2022 will be chosen, with the first prize being a trip to New York with €1,000 spending money.

