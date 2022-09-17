Advertisement
News

Automobili Italia Tralee takes place this weekend

Sep 17, 2022 11:09 By radiokerrynews
Automobili Italia Tralee takes place this weekend Automobili Italia Tralee takes place this weekend
Share this article

Automobili Italia Tralee takes place this weekend.

The event, which began last evening, celebrates Italian culture in the town and will include a car show and run dedicated entirely to Italian cars and motorcycles .

Close to 100 cars - including Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Alfa Romeos - motorbikes and even tractors and vans of Italian origin will will be on display.

Advertisement

Today the group will set off on a tour of West Kerry before returning to the Rose Hotel for a social evening.

The run will set off from the FBD Insurance/Peevers Slye Cotter car park on Dan Spring Road and drive through Tralee town for approximately 20 minutes.

Then they will head out west over the Conor pass and into Dingle. This will be followed by a run over the famous Slea Head stage before returning to Tralee.

Advertisement

Spectators are welcome to attend - all funds are being raised for the Irish Wheelchair Association.

Organisers behind the inaugural 'Automobili Italia Tralee‘, say they have plans to expand the event into a full festival celebrating Italian culture in the town.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus