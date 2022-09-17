Automobili Italia Tralee takes place this weekend.

The event, which began last evening, celebrates Italian culture in the town and will include a car show and run dedicated entirely to Italian cars and motorcycles .

Close to 100 cars - including Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Alfa Romeos - motorbikes and even tractors and vans of Italian origin will will be on display.

Today the group will set off on a tour of West Kerry before returning to the Rose Hotel for a social evening.

The run will set off from the FBD Insurance/Peevers Slye Cotter car park on Dan Spring Road and drive through Tralee town for approximately 20 minutes.

Then they will head out west over the Conor pass and into Dingle. This will be followed by a run over the famous Slea Head stage before returning to Tralee.

Spectators are welcome to attend - all funds are being raised for the Irish Wheelchair Association.

Organisers behind the inaugural 'Automobili Italia Tralee‘, say they have plans to expand the event into a full festival celebrating Italian culture in the town.