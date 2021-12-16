Advertisement
Aughacasla boil water notice lifted

Dec 16, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
The boil water notice on the Aughacasla public water supply has been lifted with immediate effect.
It’d been put in place on Tuesday of last week due to inadequate disinfection, as a result of power outages following Storm Barra.

After several days of favourable water quality tests and consultation with the HSE, Irish Water and Kerry County Council says the drinking water can now be consumed as normal.

Irish Water says it acknowledges the impact and inconvenience caused by the boil water notice, but its priority is safe, clean drinking water.

Business customers will receive a 40% rebate on the cost of water supply for the duration of the boil water notice.

