Attorney General, State Claims Agency, and HSE to meet this week on CAMHS compensation

Feb 7, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
The Attorney General, State Claims Agency, and the HSE will meet this week to discuss a compensation scheme for CAMHS patients.

The look back review into the service found significant harm was caused to 46 children who were under the care of one doctor.

The report also found this doctor's treatment of 227 children attending South Kerry CAMHS put these young patients at risk of serious harm.

Speaking in Killarney today, Taoiseach, Micheál Martin says he expects there'll be movement this week on compensation measures for the children and their families.

 

