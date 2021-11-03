Advertisement
News

At least 400 calls a week made in Kerry to St Vincent de Paul

Nov 3, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
At least 400 calls a week made in Kerry to St Vincent de Paul At least 400 calls a week made in Kerry to St Vincent de Paul
Share this article

At least 400 calls a week were made to St Vincent de Paul by people in Kerry last month.

That’s according to the organisation’s Kerry President, Mary Frances Behan.

It was revealed St Vincent de Paul received 1,000 calls nationally a week during October, because families are struggling with utility bills.

Advertisement

That figure jumped to 1,200 last week, and while the exact number isn’t known, it’s believed at least 400 of those would have originated in Kerry.

Mary Frances Behan expects numbers will further increase in the coming weeks as the weather becomes colder, and Christmas draws nearer.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus