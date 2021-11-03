At least 400 calls a week made in Kerry to St Vincent de Paul

At least 400 calls a week were made to St Vincent de Paul by people in Kerry last month.

That’s according to the organisation’s Kerry President, Mary Frances Behan.

It was revealed St Vincent de Paul received 1,000 calls nationally a week during October, because families are struggling with utility bills.

That figure jumped to 1,200 last week, and while the exact number isn’t known, it’s believed at least 400 of those would have originated in Kerry.

Mary Frances Behan expects numbers will further increase in the coming weeks as the weather becomes colder, and Christmas draws nearer.