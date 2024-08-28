Astellas holding public meeting this evening

Pharmaceutical giant Astellas is to hold a public meeting in Killorglin this evening.

The company says it intends to seek planning to replace its 12-year-old wind turbine, with a new 2.35 megawatts turbine.

Astellas says the replacement turbine will be more efficient, have a shorter hub height and same top height as the existing turbine.

The company is hosting a public meeting at its Killorglin plant from 6-8 this evening to allow anyone to give input, discuss the project and ask questions.