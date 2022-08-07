Around 50 new jobs to be created in Fexco

Around 50 jobs are expected to be created in Fexco after a strategic partnership was agreed with a Dublin-based company.

The Sunday Business Post reports that the global payments company, which has its headquarters in Killorglin, made the agreement with the tech company Tekenable.

The agreement, reportedly worth almost €250,000 over the first three years, is expected to create 75 new jobs, with the breakdown estimated at 50 new jobs in Fexco and 25 in Tekenable.

Managing director at Fexco Managed Services and Advisory Services, Martin Ryan, told the paper that 75 is the minimum target and it could end up being higher, with ten roles to be filled this year and the remaining jobs filled over the next two years.

The agreement will reportedly see the two companies work together to improve clients’ digital experience and strategies for their customers.