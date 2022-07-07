Ardfert to be connected to Central Regional Water Supply by end of year

Ardfert will be connected to the Central Regional Water Supply Scheme in Lough Guitane, Killarney by the end of the year.

That’s according to Irish Water’s regional operations lead, Oliver Harney, who was speaking as a burst water main in Ardfert this week is affecting 2,000 households.

Supply is expected to return to customers this afternoon, but this is a persistent issue for local residents.

Mr Harney says work has progressed to connect Ardfert to the county’s Central Regional Water Supply Scheme; more than half of the pipework has been laid, and the water pump is set to go through the planning process.

He says while this connection will be beneficial to customers, pipeline problems will always exist: