Appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters at Kerry Vaccination Centre this weekend

People can schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters at the Kerry Vaccination Centre this weekend.

Appointments are available on today from 9.15am to 11.15am for 12 to 29-year-old for primary vaccination doses and booster vaccinations.

From 12pm to 6pm on today and tomorrow from 9.15am to 4pm appointments are available for people aged 30 and older; first and second doses and booster appointments are available.

People can book via hse.ie.

The Kerry Vaccination Centre is at the former Borg Warner site at Monavalley in Tralee and the Eircode is V92 HT21.