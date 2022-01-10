Advertisement
Appointments available for booster vaccinations

Jan 10, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Killarney vaccine Cnt getting ready to administer vaccines to the 65-69 age-group. - Pictured from the vaccine team were Kay O'Connor Firies Killarney and Hannah Healy from ~Killarney .
Self-scheduled appointments are available for booking on HSE.ie for Covid-19 booster vaccinations in Kerry over the next few days.

Appointments are available tomorrow for people aged 30 and older between 9.30am and 4pm.

Appointments are also available on Wednesday and Thursday for people aged between 16 and 29 between 9.30am and 4pm

Appointments must be made a day in advance although walk-ins will also be accommodated.

The Kerry Vaccination Centre is at the former Borg Warner site at Monavalley in Tralee.

