Appointments and surgeries cancelled at UHK for two weeks

Outpatient appointments and elective surgeries have been cancelled at University Hospital Kerry for the next two weeks.

This is due to a surge of winter virus infections putting extreme pressure on all hospital services.

The increase in Covid-19, Influenza, and other respiratory illnesses, is putting extreme pressure on the emergency department, acute beds, critical care capacity, as well as staffing deficits.

University Hospital Kerry management says it's engaging with staff, community services, the Bon Secours Hospital, and other partners.

It's prioritising services for current inpatients and time critical surgeries, which will result in the deferral of elective surgeries, except time critical surgeries, up to and including January 20th.

Scheduled outpatient appointments are also being deferred up to and including January 20th, but there are a number of exceptions which are listed on the Radio Kerry website.

Other than these exceptions, University Hospital Kerry is asking patients not to attend scheduled outpatient and elective surgery appointments unless they receive a call to advise otherwise.

Cancelled appointments will be rescheduled soon.

People are asked to explore all other options such as their local pharmacy, GP, or South Doc before attending the Emergency Department this week, but urgent cases will always be prioritised.

Hospital visiting is currently on compassionate grounds only.

UHK management and staff are thanking the public for their co-operation with these arrangements.

There are exceptions to cancelled clinics; these will proceed as normal:

Orthopaedic Trauma Clinics

Infusion Clinics

Dressings Clinic

Cardiology out patient scans and procedures

Radiology out patient imaging/procedures

Virtual Clinics

Dermatology [Pigmented lesion clinics]

Antenatal/Maternity Clinics

Pessary/Outreach Clinics

Oncology and Palliative Care Clinics

Colposcopy and Hysteroscopy Clinics at Cíll Ide

Renal Clinics

Endoscopies [Time critical will proceed]

UHK says anyone with an urgent query in relation to an appointment should contact the relevant consultant’s secretary.

UHK has alternative means of keeping contact with loved ones when it's not possible to visit in person:

- Keeping Contact Initiative:

UHK has set up a specific email address so that patients can receive direct messages. They can be e-mailed to: [email protected]

Include on the subject line the patient’s full name, ward name (if known), and the first line of the patient’s home address.

- Virtual Visits:

UHK has an initiative to facilitate video calls using WhatsApp on Digipads for patients who do not have SMART phone/devices. Contact Ward Manager/Nurse in Charge to request video call with a loved one.