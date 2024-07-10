Advertisement
Apple TV+ series, based on Killarney man's story, winning rave reviews

Jul 10, 2024 14:00 By radiokerrynews
Apple TV+ series, based on Killarney man's story, winning rave reviews
A series, based on a story by a Killarney man, which premieres on Apple TV+ today, is receiving rave reviews.

Sunny, which tells the story of a woman coping with the disappearance of her husband and son, is based on a work written by Colin O’Sullivan from Killarney.

The series set in Japan in the near future deals with the subject of artificial intelligence – the central character joins forces with a robot to try to find out what happened to her loved ones.

The Guardian describes Sunny as excellent and Rotten Tomatoes – the world’s leading TV and movie reviews website – has given the series a 94 per cent approval rating.

