Appeal to people in Kerry not to light fires in the countryside

Kerry Fire Service and the National Parks and Wildlife Service are appealing to people not to light fires in the countryside.

It’s illegal to burn vegetation between March 1st and August 31st due to the bird nesting season.

Kerry Fire Service says carelessness can endanger lives and cause severe damage to forests and wildlife, as well as being a huge financial burden on the county council.

Fire crews from Listowel, Tralee, and Ballybunion had to deal with bog fires on Saturday night in Derryvrin, Ballincloher, and Ballynagare, Lixnaw, which took several hours to get under control.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service is reminding visitors of the catastrophic impact of lighting fires, citing the blaze last April that destroyed 3,000 hectares of Killarney National Park.