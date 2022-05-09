Appeal to Kerry people to conserve water

Irish Water is appealing to people throughout Kerry to conserve water.

This comes as the national utility says some of its water sources are under pressure, particularly in the south of the country.

Irish Water has today launched its new Conservation Calculator today to help households track and improve their water usage.

Its research shows over half of Irish households admit to wasting water, even though eight in ten know it's important to take steps to conserve it.

Irish Water Regional Operations Manager, John O'Donoghue says reporting leaks is vitally important to conserve water: