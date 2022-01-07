Aoife Beary funeral told Berkeley balcony collapse didn't define her life

The funeral of Aoife Beary has been told she didn't allow the tragedy of the balcony collapse in Berkeley to define her life.

She passed away on New Year's Day after suffering a series of health problems following the accident in California in 2015.

27 year-old Aoife, whose father is from Listowel, lost six of her friends when an apartment balcony fell away while they celebrated her 21st birthday.

Aoife's uncle and godfather James O'Doherty spoke during her funeral mass in Dublin this morning;