Advertisement
News

Aoife Beary funeral told Berkeley balcony collapse didn't define her life

Jan 7, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Aoife Beary funeral told Berkeley balcony collapse didn't define her life Aoife Beary funeral told Berkeley balcony collapse didn't define her life
Pixabay
Share this article

The funeral of Aoife Beary has been told she didn't allow the tragedy of the balcony collapse in Berkeley to define her life.

She passed away on New Year's Day after suffering a series of health problems following the accident in California in 2015.

27 year-old Aoife, whose father is from Listowel, lost six of her friends when an apartment balcony fell away while they celebrated her 21st birthday.

Advertisement

Aoife's uncle and godfather James O'Doherty spoke during her funeral mass in Dublin this morning;

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus