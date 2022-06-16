Another three years until Dingle social housing development expected to be complete

It will be another three years before a social housing development in Dingle, on lands zoned as residential 18 months ago, will be completed.

Construction on the 37-dwelling development in Ballybeg is due to begin in October of next year.

Councillors were updated on the timelines for current social housing projects at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne meeting.

Advertisement

Councillors approved the Local Area Plan for Corca Dhuibhne 2020-2026 in December 2020.

This plan included a proposal to zone land in Ballybeg as residential for the development of social housing, but the Office of the Planning Regulator recommended against this zoning.

Councillors proceeded with the plan, and the proposal to zone the land in Ballybeg as residential.

Advertisement

At the recent MD meeting, it was revealed that construction on a 37-dwelling social housing development in Ballybeg is due to start in October next year.

This development is not expected to be completed until June 2025.

One dwelling in Lyreacrumpane, and one in Ventry, are both due to be completed by October 2023.

Advertisement

Social housing through Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs) in the MD are making more progress, with 54 dwellings due to be delivered in Milltown by November, and half of these completed by July.

A further four in Firies are due to be finished by June, adding to the 10 delivered there last month.