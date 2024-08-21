Advertisement
An Bórd Pleanála overrules inspector to grant planning for major Listowel housing development

Aug 21, 2024 17:17 By radiokerrynews
An Bórd Pleanála has overruled its own inspector’s recommendation to grant planning permission for a major housing development in Listowel.

Matthew O’Connell had applied for permission to build 102 residential units on Greenville Road in the town.

The units include 62 houses and 40 apartments on the 3.3-hectare site, some of which was partially developed and left unfinished.

Kerry County Council granted 10-year planning permission for the large-scale residential development back in April, but this decision was appealed to An Bórd Pleanála.

It’s expected to provide housing for up to 420 people across one, two, three, and four-bed units.

An Bórd Pleanála’s inspector wrote that the proposed development results in a poor design concept, substandard in form and layout, and compounded by the failure to integrate the three portions of the site in separate ownership.

The senior planning inspector wrote the proposed development would seriously injure the residential amenities of future occupants, endanger public safety by way of traffic hazard, and be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

However, the Board has not accepted the Inspector’s recommendation, and has granted permission for the development subject to 21 conditions.

The Board writes that the design and layout created distinct neighbourhoods, the development provides for a range of accommodation needs, while there’s good connectivity within the scheme for pedestrians.

An Bórd Pleanála did reduce the length of planning permission to five years, and the developer must engage with the local authority about the provision of social and affordable housing at the site under Part V of the Planning and Development Act.

