News

An Bórd Pleanála grants planning for renovation of derelict Valentia building

Aug 11, 2024 18:13 By radiokerrynews
An Bórd Pleanála has overruled Kerry County Council to grant planning permission for the renovation of a derelict building on Valentia Island into short-term tourism accommodation.

Skelligs Retreat had applied to the council for planning to convert the derelict, Celtic Tiger-era development on the island into townhouse-style accommodation.

Kerry County Council refused permission, claiming the development would be contrary to multiple aspects of the County Development Plan.

The building at Donnybrook Lower, Tinnies, Valentia Island, was constructed on a 1.32-acre site in the mid-2000s but work on it was not completed, and it has been derelict since.

It was intended to be a sailing school, café, & accommodation, and the planning application was for change of use into three townhouses for tourism accommodation.

Kerry County Council refused permission for the change of use, claiming it would go against the County Development Plan in relation to holiday/second homes, rural settlement policy for one-off houses, and because it would be overdevelopment of the site.

The company, Skelligs Retreat appealed this decision to An Bórd Pleanála, which has now overturned the council’s decision.

As part of its appeal, the company said they misdescribed the development with the use of the word townhouses, which led to Kerry County Council interpreting the planning application incorrectly.

The three accommodation units would be contained within the one, renovated building.

The company stated this development is actually part of an organisation masterplan across other sites.

Another proposed site in Cahersiveen would offer accommodation and treatment rooms, its main facility in Allagheemore will offer a retreat for yoga, reflexology, nature walks etc, and the remodelled building in Valentia will offer accommodation.

The company added this would create much-needed tourist accommodation in the area, remove an eyesore, and improve visual appearance of the area.

An Bórd Pleanála granted permission for the development subject to 12 conditions, including that the units are only used for short-term tourist accommodation only, and not as residential or holiday home.

