American travel agents visiting Kerry this week

American travel agents who specialise in luxury holidays have been visiting Kerry this week to sample what the county has to offer.

Ten travel agents from the US are taking in Kerry’s top luxury hotels as part of their trip to Ireland this week.

They’re guests of Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland, and The Calliope Collective, which is a sales representation service for independent luxury hotels.

They have also toured the Gap of Dunloe and visited JM Reidy’s in Killarney.