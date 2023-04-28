Advertisement
American travel agents visiting Kerry this week

Apr 28, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
American travel agents visiting Kerry this week
Pic 1 REPRO FREE 24/04/2023, The Europe Hotel &amp; Resort, Killarney – Ten (10) travel agents from the US, all specialising in luxury holidays, are visiting Ireland this week, as guests of Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and The Calliope Collective (a sales representation service for independent luxury hotels). They are here to experience some of our top luxury hotels, including Dylan Hotel, The K Club, The Europe Hotel &amp; Resort and Dromoland Castle. PIC SHOWS: (back, l-r) Pam Hegner, McCabe World Travel; Marnie Williamson, Travel Untethered - The Travel Society; Kim Hooker, KVH Travel; Natalie Bagwell Payne, The Calliope Collective; Olivia Frawley, Tourism Ireland; Michael Brennan and Rachel Clifford, both Killarney Hotels Collection; Pete Maniscalco, High Access Travel; (front, l-r) Ellen Hyman, Travelong of Summit; Kim Rickels, Black Label Travel - Montecito Village Travel; Jessica Griscavage, Runway Travel - Departure Lounge; and Kelly Millington, Kelly Millington Travel, at The Europe Hotel &amp; Resort. Pic – Don MacMonagle (no repro fee)
American travel agents who specialise in luxury holidays have been visiting Kerry this week to sample what the county has to offer.

 

Ten travel agents from the US are taking in Kerry’s top luxury hotels as part of their trip to Ireland this week.

They’re guests of Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland, and The Calliope Collective, which is a sales representation service for independent luxury hotels.

 

They have also toured the Gap of Dunloe and visited JM Reidy’s in Killarney.

