ALONE seeking volunteers across Kerry for Support and Befriending programmes

Oct 15, 2022 15:10 By radiokerrynews
ALONE is calling for volunteers in Kerry for their befriending service.

The organisation, which supports older people, is seeking participants in their Support & Befriending programmes.

The charity is recruiting volunteers across the county, but particularly in Castleisland, Listowel, Tralee, Ardfert and Inch.

People can volunteer to make weekly visits, help out with the telephone support and befriending service, or with the national support and referral phone line.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer with ALONE, can access ALONE’s Volunteer Expression of Interest form, available from www.alone.ie.

