Almost €30,000 in funding for Kerry social enterprises

€29,560 is being allocated to Kerry County Council under the Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme.

It is part of a one-million-euro national funding stream announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

It will allow for the purchase of equipment, or repairs and refurbishments to enable social enterprises to improve their service delivery. The scheme will be delivered by the network of Local Community Development Committees and applications can be made for the small grants by social enterprise groups by October 15th.