Almost €12,000 raised for Radio Kerry’s Christmas Jumper Day

Dec 23, 2022 16:12 By radiokerrynews
Almost €12,000 raised for Radio Kerry's Christmas Jumper Day
Almost €12,000 (€11,889.54) has been raised through Radio Kerry’s Christmas Jumper Day.

The event is supported by Garvey’s SuperValu and is in aid of St Vincent de Paul Kerry, with all funds raised staying in the county.

Since it first began, over €150,000 has been raised to help St Vincent de Paul with Christmas food hampers, meals on wheels and presents for children who are homeless or in direct provision.

Donations are still coming in and anyone who’d like to make a donation can contact Radio Kerry.

 

