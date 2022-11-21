Advertisement
Almost €1.3 million allocated for MTU student supports

Nov 21, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Almost €1.3 million allocated for MTU student supports
Funding of almost €1.3 million (€1,270,616) has been allocated to Munster Technological University.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris has today announced allocations for third level institutions across the country.

 

There’s a total of €17 million nationally for student supports, and €5 million for students’ mental health and wellbeing.

Munster Technological University has been allocated almost €1 million (€991,871) for the Student Assistance Fund.

This provides financial support to full or part-time college-goers experiencing financial difficulties.

MTU has been awarded almost €280,000 (€278,745) under the Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund.

This money can be used to recruit additional student counsellors, and to implement the National Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Framework, and the Framework for Consent in HEIs; Safe, Respectful, Supportive and Positive: Ending Sexual Harassment in Irish Higher Education Institutions.

 

