Almost 9% decrease in numbers waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry in July

There was an almost 9% decrease in the number of patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry in July, compared to the same month last year.

That’s according to figures from the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation.

They show almost 290 patients were waiting on trolleys in UHK last month.

Nationally, over 9,755 patients were admitted to hospital without a bed during July.

Of these, 286 were waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry throughout last month.

That’s a drop of 8.9% when compared to the previous year (2023), when 314 people were waiting for a bed at UHK during the month of July.

The figure stood at 415 in 2022, while there were 235 people without a bed in 2021 and a further 170 people waited on trolleys in UHK during July of 2020.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha, who’s from Ventry, says the level of overcrowding last month has been really worrying and is an indicator for what we can expect for the remainder of this year unless meaningful action is taken by the HSE and individual hospital groups.