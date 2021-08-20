Almost 700 COVID-19 cases in Kerry in fortnight

Over 660 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Kerry over a two-week period.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

The Taoiseach warned yesterday that the country hasn't hit the peak of the Delta wave, and case numbers will likely continue to rise until next month.

Advertisement

During the two-week period from August 3rd to 16th, there were 661 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry.

Two Local Electoral Areas in the county have incidence rates for COVID-19 above the national average of 493.2 per 100,000 population.

There were 78 cases in Corca Dhuibhne LEA for a rate of 550.

Advertisement

Tralee LEA recorded 169 cases for a rate of 511.

Listowel had 138 cases giving it a rate of 481 and 139 cases in the Killarney LEA leaves it with a rate of 469.

There were 90 cases in the Kenmare LEA for a rate of 359 and 47 cases in the Castleisland LEA gives it a rate of 274.

Advertisement

The Carndonagh region in Donegal again has the highest incidence rate in the country at 2,558, which is over five times the national average.