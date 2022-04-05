Almost 5,000 took part in Kerry County Clean-Up

Almost 5,000 people took part in Kerry’s County Clean-Up and collected 1,000 wheelie bins full of roadside litter.

For the first time in three years, the event took place in full capacity.

The volunteers gathered hundreds of bags of litter across the country, which are currently being collected by KWD Recycling.

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney, KWD Recycling CEO Sean Murphy and and Noel O’Reilly of KWD Recycling thanked all those who participated.