Almost 5,000 took part in Kerry County Clean-Up

Apr 5, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Almost 5,000 took part in Kerry County Clean-Up
One of the biggest mobilisations of volunteers in the county will take place next month as the annual County Clean Up returns after a two-year absence. The 10th annual County Clean Up will take place on Saturday, 2nd April and a call is going out to individuals and communities to take part and help to make the county spick and span and to give Kerry a fresh look in time for summer. At the Launch at Kerry County Buildings were from left, Cathaoirleach Kerry County Council, Cllr. Jimmy Moloney, Tadgh Healy KWD, main sponsor, Chief Executive Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell, and Eamon Cunninghan, Environmental Officer, Kerry County Council. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Almost 5,000 people took part in Kerry’s County Clean-Up and collected 1,000 wheelie bins full of roadside litter.

For the first time in three years, the event took place in full capacity.

The volunteers gathered hundreds of bags of litter across the country, which are currently being collected by KWD Recycling.

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney, KWD Recycling CEO Sean Murphy and and Noel O’Reilly of KWD Recycling thanked all those who participated.

