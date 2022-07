Almost 500 natterjack toadlets will be released into the West Kerry wild today.

The captive-bred amphibians are the result of a joint conservation project between the National Parks and Wildlife Services and Fota Wildlife Park.

The toads are to be released in Castlegregory with over 6,000 successfully released as part of the project to date.

The natterjack toad is considered to be endangered in Ireland and is protected under the EUā€™s Habitats Directive.

