Almost 4,000 fewer on UHK waiting lists compared to last year

There are almost 4,000 fewer people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry compared to last year.

according to the latest National Treatment Purchase Fund figures.

Over 8,800 (8,840) people are awaiting outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of October.

There are also another 2,653 on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of October, show there are almost 4,000 (3,946) fewer on waiting lists now compared to the same time last year, a drop of 31%.

A total of 8,032 are awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK; that’s down 3,555 people or 30% in the past year; and there was also a drop of almost 500 (498) between September and October.

Over 800 (808) people are on inpatient and day case lists at UHK, including for endoscopies; that’s down almost 400 (391) people or 32% compared to October last year, but up three from September.