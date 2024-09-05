Almost 33,000 parking fines issued by Kerry County Council over two years

Almost 33,000 parking fines were issued by Kerry County Council over a two-year period.

Recent figures by the Irish Independent show over 15,000 (15,295) tickets were issued in the county in 2022.

Kerry was among the counties nationwide with the highest parking fines last year, when more than 17,500 (17,674) were issued.

This represents a jump of over 15% year-on-year, and amounted in fines of over €500,000.

The statistics show almost 11,300 (11,296) parking tickets were issued per 100,000 of the population in Kerry in 2023.