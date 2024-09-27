Advertisement
News

Almost 240 knives seized by Gardaí in Kerry over past six years

Sep 27, 2024 07:50 By radiokerrynews
Almost 240 knives seized by Gardaí in Kerry over past six years
Share this article

Almost 240 (239) knives have been seized by Gardaí in Kerry over the past six years.

That’s according to figures provided by the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, which cover up to the end of June this year.

These figures were provided to Minister Helen McEntee by An Garda Síochána.

Advertisement

They show that from January up until the end of June this year, 22 knives were seized in Kerry.

The number of knives seized by Gardaí in 2022 and 2023 stood at 39 in both years, which was up from 35 for 2021.

In 2020, Gardaí in the Kerry Garda Division seized 28 knives, that’s down from 37 in 2019 and 39 knives were sized in this county in 2018.

Advertisement

Nationally, during the first six months of this year 1,054 knives were seized by Gardaí.

The figures were provided following a query from Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Air ambulance called to Listowel Racecourse yesterday
Advertisement
Council reminds land owners of legal obligations concerning roads
Labour councillor says Kerry needs early morning flight to Dublin
Advertisement

Recommended

Air ambulance called to Listowel Racecourse yesterday
Kerry FC entertain Finn Harps tonight
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Penultimate day of Harvest Festival begins at 2.05
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus