Almost 240 knives seized by Gardaí in Kerry over past six years

Almost 240 (239) knives have been seized by Gardaí in Kerry over the past six years.

That’s according to figures provided by the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, which cover up to the end of June this year.

These figures were provided to Minister Helen McEntee by An Garda Síochána.

Advertisement

They show that from January up until the end of June this year, 22 knives were seized in Kerry.

The number of knives seized by Gardaí in 2022 and 2023 stood at 39 in both years, which was up from 35 for 2021.

In 2020, Gardaí in the Kerry Garda Division seized 28 knives, that’s down from 37 in 2019 and 39 knives were sized in this county in 2018.

Advertisement

Nationally, during the first six months of this year 1,054 knives were seized by Gardaí.

The figures were provided following a query from Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke.