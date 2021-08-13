Advertisement
Almost 2,000 new COVID cases today

Aug 13, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,978 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 221 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, of which 43 were in ICU.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, Dr Ronan Glynn says over 10,000 cases have been reported in the last week, and incidence is rising across all counties and all age groups.

He’s asking people planning on socialising this weekend to risk assess their plans.

He’s advising people to meet in small groups and outdoors, to avoid crowds, to wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands, manage your contacts, and maintain social distance.

 

