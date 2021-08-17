Almost 12,000 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry

There are almost 12,000 people on waiting lists for appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

That's according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund as of mid-May; this is the latest data available due to the cyber-attack on the HSE.

According to the latest figures available from the National Treatment Purchase Fund, there were 11,942 people on waiting lists for appointments for treatment at University Hospital Kerry.

The figures for mid-May, prior to the cyber-attack on the HSE, show the numbers waiting were up slightly, by 91 people, over the past year, but were down 134 on the previous month.

The cyber-attack disrupted hospitals' ability to provide complete waiting list data to the National Treatment Purchase Fund, so there have been no updates on waiting lists since mid-May.

Of the numbers on waiting lists prior to the attack, 1,093 patients were on inpatient and day case lists at UHK; that's down 443 in the past year, and down 136 when compared to April.

The majority of those patients, 971, are waiting up to six months.

The figures also show there are 10,849 people seeking outpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, up 352 in the past year, and up two on April's figure.

Over a third of those (3,848) are waiting up to six months, almost a quarter, 2,555, are waiting between six and 12 months, while another quarter, 2,910, are on waiting lists for outpatient appointments for 18 months or more.