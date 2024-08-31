Advertisement
News

Almost 1,000 people awaiting social housing in Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD

Aug 31, 2024 17:17 By radiokerrynews
Almost 1,000 people awaiting social housing in Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD
Share this article

Almost 1,000 people are awaiting social housing in the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

That’s according to figures compiled by Kerry County Council, which were presented to councillors at the recent MD meeting.

998 people are on the social housing list in the Castleisland Corcha Dhuibhne MD, that includes people from other municipal districts, who have indicated an area within the MD as one of their areas of choice.

Advertisement

Excluding transfers, there are 592 people awaiting social housing in the area.

The latest figures show 538 people are awaiting one-bed units in the Castleisland Corcha Dhuibhne MD, while a further 250 are waiting for two-bed houses.

175 are seeking three-bed units, 31 are waiting for a four-bed home and four are waiting for a five-bed house.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

366 births recorded in Kerry in the fourth quarter of 2023
Advertisement
Killarney for Palestine group to hold vigil for children of Gaza
Nature Hub Kerry hosting 4 week nature course for adults
Advertisement

Recommended

Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Review
Everton defeated once again; Saturday Premier League results
Evening Paralympics Update
366 births recorded in Kerry in the fourth quarter of 2023
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus