Almost 1,000 people are awaiting social housing in the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

That’s according to figures compiled by Kerry County Council, which were presented to councillors at the recent MD meeting.

998 people are on the social housing list in the Castleisland Corcha Dhuibhne MD, that includes people from other municipal districts, who have indicated an area within the MD as one of their areas of choice.

Advertisement

Excluding transfers, there are 592 people awaiting social housing in the area.

The latest figures show 538 people are awaiting one-bed units in the Castleisland Corcha Dhuibhne MD, while a further 250 are waiting for two-bed houses.

175 are seeking three-bed units, 31 are waiting for a four-bed home and four are waiting for a five-bed house.