 Allocation of funding means facelift for Ballybunion’s Cliff Walk

An allocation of government funding means Ballybunion’s cliff walk is to get a facelift.

Kerry County Council has secured €20,000 in Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme funding.

This will allow for minor improvements to be carried out on the cliff walk in the first half of this year, including replacement and repair of sections of fencing.

Some fencing repairs were carried out along on the walk in the immediate aftermath of Storm Barra last month.

This funding announcement was revealed following a call from Ballybunion Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley for immediate repairs to fencing around the cliff walk.