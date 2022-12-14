Advertisement
News

Airbnb finds Kerry among top trending destinations for domestic travel for 2023

Dec 14, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Airbnb finds Kerry among top trending destinations for domestic travel for 2023 Airbnb finds Kerry among top trending destinations for domestic travel for 2023
Share this article

Kerry has been revealed as one of the top destinations for domestic tourists for 2023.

That’s according to Airbnb, who revealed their top trending destinations at home and abroad for next year.

Two Kerry locations appear in the top three travel spots domestically.

Advertisement

Dublin is the top trending destination, followed by Dingle and Killarney.

Meanwhile, Spain and Portugal are the most popular international destinations, with Malaga the top trending location for Irish holiday planners.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus