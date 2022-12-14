Airbnb finds Kerry among top trending destinations for domestic travel for 2023

Kerry has been revealed as one of the top destinations for domestic tourists for 2023.

That’s according to Airbnb, who revealed their top trending destinations at home and abroad for next year.

Two Kerry locations appear in the top three travel spots domestically.

Dublin is the top trending destination, followed by Dingle and Killarney.

Meanwhile, Spain and Portugal are the most popular international destinations, with Malaga the top trending location for Irish holiday planners.