Agreement hasn't been secured with landowners over section of Lough Leane loop

Agreement hasn't yet been secured with landowners on a section of the Lough Leane loop development according to Kerry County Council

The council is intending to seek funding to progress the Gap Road to Tomies section over the next year.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin says landowners are getting frustrated with the lack of progress.

Advertisement

The Lough Leane loop development is being divided intro three sections: Gap Cross to Tomies, Tomies to Dinis and from Dinis to Torc with priority being given to the Dinis to Torc section.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin said it's critically important for council officials to sit down with landowners to get an agreement in place before the mood changes.

Cllr Cronin said landowners believed the proposed development was to progress over two years ago.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council told elected members they've appointed a technical consultancy services to investigate the feasibility of the 1.5km section and a report is anticipated in September.

The project will complement the off-road cycleway around Muckross Lake.