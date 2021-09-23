Advertisement
Adare traffic congestion negatively impacting Kerry job creation and tourism industry

Sep 23, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Adare traffic congestion negatively impacting Kerry job creation and tourism industry
Traffic congestion in Adare is preventing job creation and negatively impacting the tourism industry in Kerry.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill.

He brought a motion before the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council calling for An Bord Pleanála to issue a decision on the Adare bypass project as early as possible.

Cllr Cahill says continuous delays in Adare are prohibiting some companies from setting up in Kerry.

He also says it’s also having a negative impact on tourists who travel to Kerry by road:

An oral hearing was held on the matter in February and An Bord Pleanála is expected to make a decision on October 4th; although this decision date be subject to change.

 

