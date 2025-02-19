Active Ageing Festival taking place in South Kerry

An active ageing festival will be held in South Kerry next week.

The festival will take place on Friday, February 28th and aims to promote physical activity for older people and to try activities such as Pickleball, bowls, chair yoga and other activities.

There will also be stands promoting local organisations such as charities, HSE community department Men’s Sheds and more to showcase their services.

The festival is being hosted by Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership and Age Friendly Office Kerry and will take place from 10:30am to 2pm

The event will be opened by the Kenmare Municipal District Cathaoirleach, Tommy Cahill at 10.30 am.

Mickey Ned O’Sullivan, former inter county football manager, selector and player, as the keynote speaker of the event.

For registration email: [email protected] or phone 066 7184817.