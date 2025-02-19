Advertisement
News

Active Ageing Festival taking place in South Kerry

Feb 19, 2025 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Active Ageing Festival taking place in South Kerry
Share this article

An active ageing festival will be held in South Kerry next week.

The festival will take place on Friday, February 28th and aims to promote physical activity for older people and to try activities such as Pickleball, bowls, chair yoga and other activities.

There will also be stands promoting local organisations such as charities, HSE community department Men’s Sheds and more to showcase their services.

Advertisement

The festival is being hosted by Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership and Age Friendly Office Kerry and will take place from 10:30am to 2pm

The event will be opened by the Kenmare Municipal District Cathaoirleach, Tommy Cahill at 10.30 am.

Mickey Ned O’Sullivan, former inter county football manager, selector and player, as the keynote speaker of the event.

Advertisement

For registration email: [email protected] or phone 066 7184817.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Mitigation plan required by public lighting contractor in Kerry failing to meet obligations
Advertisement
Tralee gardaí questioning man and woman concerning alleged organised shop-lifting gangs
KRSAC CEO praises courage of woman who spoke out against abuser father
Advertisement

Recommended

Mitigation plan required by public lighting contractor in Kerry failing to meet obligations
Tralee gardaí questioning man and woman concerning alleged organised shop-lifting gangs
KRSAC CEO praises courage of woman who spoke out against abuser father
Film about fishing families in Gaza screened in venues across the county
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus