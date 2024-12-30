Advertisement
A South Kerry road due to be repaired in January

Dec 30, 2024

Dec 30, 2024 17:47 By radiokerrynews

A South Kerry road is due to be repaired in January.

The announcement was made yesterday by Fianna Fáil Councillor Tommy Cahill.

The refurbishment of the road from Beaufort Bridge to just beyond the junction with Beaufort Bar will commence in the second week of January.

The road will include signage and will be mainly funded by Uisce Eireann.

Meanwhile works have already began on the extension to Churchtown Burial Ground in Beaufort.

Both announcements were also welcomed by Deputy Michael Cahill.

