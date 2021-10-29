A further 2,549 COVID cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,549 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 481 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 97 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Today we are reporting a high number of cases across the entire population, with the highest incidence amongst 5-12 year olds. While the COVID-19 vaccines give high protection against severe illness, hospitalisation and death, the way to break transmission is by following all aspects of the public health advice. This weekend, you can enjoy your favourite Halloween activities safely by taking some simple precautions:

