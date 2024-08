Just 99 electricity customers in Kerry remain without power this lunchtime.

ESB Networks crews have been working since first light to restore the electricity supply to the nearly 3,000 Kerry homes and businesses which experienced power cuts overnight.

A status yellow lightening storm hit the county last night, knocking out power and bringing heavy rains.

The Kerry areas still without power this lunchtime are Milltown, Rathmore and Kilgarvan.