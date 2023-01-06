Advertisement
82 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry at end of November

Jan 6, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
82 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry at end of November
82 adults were in homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of November.

It’s a drop of four compared to the previous month; at the end of October there 86 adults in emergency accommodation in Kerry.

In the South-West region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 89 families, including 166 children, accessing emergency accommodation.

Nationally, the number of homeless people is over 11,500 (11,542).

The figures cover from November 21st to 27th and were published in the Department of Housing’s monthly homelessness report.

The report doesn’t include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, those in Direct Provision or Ukrainian refugees.

