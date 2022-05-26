80% of motorists listened to advice to drive clockwise around Slea Head

80% of motorists complied with advice to travel Slea Head route in a clockwise direction.

A traffic management trial, encouraging motorists to travel one way around Slea Head, was in place from 19-22 April this year.

A report on the trial was presented to councillors at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

Advertisement

During the trial, a Kerry County Council general operative was stationed at Com Dhíneol (Cowm-ee-nole) from 11am-4pm daily.

This was to advise drivers of larger vehicles who were travelling anti-clockwise around Slea Head that the road ahead was narrow.

The staff member also advised these drivers there was a possibility of getting stuck and/or held up if a bus or campervan came against them.

Advertisement

The trial also involved information boards, electronic signs, and a small-scale publicity campaign.

Presenting the report on the initiative, MD Manager John Breen stressed this was not a one-way system and no vehicles were turned around.

Across the four days, over 2,800 vehicles were clocked travelling the route, with half of these travelling during the hours where the staff member was present.

Advertisement

85% of drivers complied with the advice to travel clockwise while the staff member was there, and this dropped to 75% when the route was unstaffed.

Councillors spoke very positively about the traffic management trial.

Fine Gael councillor Séamus Cosaí Fitzgerald said the council should try and secure funding to employ a staff member there during the summer.

Advertisement

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald said this would not cost a lot, but would be very beneficial, while his party colleague Breandán Fitzgerald added engagement with locals was very important.

MD Manager John Breen said the council will take the councillors’ remarks on board, and it will discuss the matter further with Fáilte Ireland to see what can be done for the summer.